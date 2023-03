videoDetails

Madhya Pradesh: Innocent falls in 60 Ft. deep borewell in Vidisha, rescue operation underway

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 09:04 AM IST

In Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha, a seven-year-old innocent child has fallen into a 60 feet deep borewell. Relief rescue work is going on to evacuate the child. Local administration including Vidisha Collector is present on the spot.