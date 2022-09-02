Madhya Pradesh News : Serial killer who killed watchmen arrested from Bhopal

A big news is coming from Madhya Pradesh. A serial killer has been arrested from Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. This serial killer used to target the watchmen. He used to kill them and take away their mobile.

