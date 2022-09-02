NewsVideos

Madhya Pradesh News : Serial killer who killed watchmen arrested from Bhopal

A big news is coming from Madhya Pradesh. A serial killer has been arrested from Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. This serial killer used to target the watchmen. He used to kill them and take away their mobile.

|Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 04:46 PM IST
A big news is coming from Madhya Pradesh. A serial killer has been arrested from Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. This serial killer used to target the watchmen. He used to kill them and take away their mobile.

All Videos

Afghanistan News: Blast in Afghanistan Mosque During Friday Prayers
4:33
Afghanistan News: Blast in Afghanistan Mosque During Friday Prayers
Tripura: CM Manik Saha attends Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Ramnagar
Tripura: CM Manik Saha attends Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Ramnagar
Umar Gul says THIS on Pakistan's defeat against India
Umar Gul says THIS on Pakistan's defeat against India
This Lord Ganesha idol is made from 60 kg of onions!
This Lord Ganesha idol is made from 60 kg of onions!
Sri Murugha Mutt pontiff arrested for sexually assaulting 2 minor girls
Sri Murugha Mutt pontiff arrested for sexually assaulting 2 minor girls

Trending Videos

4:33
Afghanistan News: Blast in Afghanistan Mosque During Friday Prayers
Tripura: CM Manik Saha attends Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Ramnagar
Umar Gul says THIS on Pakistan's defeat against India
This Lord Ganesha idol is made from 60 kg of onions!
Sri Murugha Mutt pontiff arrested for sexually assaulting 2 minor girls
serial killer,Serial killer arrested,sagar serial killer,serial killer in mp,serial killer arrest in bhopal,sagar serial killer arrested,serial killer arrest,serial killer arrest bhopal,serial killer maniram sen arrest,Breaking News,serial killer attested news hindi,seiral killer arrested in bhopal,serial killer sleeping guards,serial killer news,News,bhopal police arrested serial killer,adesh khamra serial killer news,mp serial killer,