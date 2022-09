Madrasa In UP: Politics intensifies over survey of madrasas in UP

Questioning the decision of survey of madrasas in UP, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has said that this survey is being done to harass Muslims.

| Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 09:56 AM IST

