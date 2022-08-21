Mahapanchayat in support of Shrikant Tyagi, huge crowd reaching Noida

Samyukta Tyagi Swabhiman Morcha has organized a Mahapanchayat at Maharishi Ashram Ramlila Maidan on Sunday regarding the Shrikant Tyagi episode. Hundreds of people reached till Saturday evening to attend it. Noida Police is also ready for the Mahapanchayat

