NewsVideos
videoDetails

Maharashtra 2024: Formula Fix between the BJP-Shinde faction

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 03:32 PM IST
Assembly elections are due in Maharashtra next year. According to sources, in view of the 2024 elections, the formula has been decided between the BJP-Shinde faction.

All Videos

Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh arrested in 'Nakodar', sources claim weapons found
8:36
Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh arrested in 'Nakodar', sources claim weapons found
Shahed-191: Has Iran upgraded its popular drone? | Tech It Out
2:25
Shahed-191: Has Iran upgraded its popular drone? | Tech It Out
Badhir News: Imran Khan gets big relief from Lahore court
5:28
Badhir News: Imran Khan gets big relief from Lahore court
Khalistani Leader Amritpal arrested with weapons by Punjab Police- Sources
2:19
Khalistani Leader Amritpal arrested with weapons by Punjab Police- Sources
Pakistan News: Uproar outside Imran Khan's house, 10 thousand policemen in Zaman Park
13:39
Pakistan News: Uproar outside Imran Khan's house, 10 thousand policemen in Zaman Park

Trending Videos

8:36
Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh arrested in 'Nakodar', sources claim weapons found
2:25
Shahed-191: Has Iran upgraded its popular drone? | Tech It Out
5:28
Badhir News: Imran Khan gets big relief from Lahore court
2:19
Khalistani Leader Amritpal arrested with weapons by Punjab Police- Sources
13:39
Pakistan News: Uproar outside Imran Khan's house, 10 thousand policemen in Zaman Park
Lok Sabha Election 2024,general election 2024,Election 2024,Maharashtra,Lok Sabha Elections 2024,2024 Lok Sabha Elections,2024 Election,Maharashtra Assembly Elections,amit shah maharashtra assembly elections 2024 opinion poll maharashtra election opinion poll,2024 Lok Sabha election,Maharashtra politics,Maharashtra news,lok sabha election 2024 schedule,Lok Sabha election,2024 loksabha elections,2024 election prediction,Maharashtra CM,