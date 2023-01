videoDetails

Maharashtra News : ED raids several locations of former minister and NCP Leader Hasan Mushrif

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 01:20 PM IST

Maharashtra ED has raided the house of former minister and NCP leader Hasan Mushrif and several locations associated with him. Please inform that ED has raided Gadhinglaj, Kolhapur. Listen to the statement of NCP leader Mahesh Taapsee regarding this.