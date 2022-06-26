Maharashtra Political Crisis: Shiv Sainiks hold bike rally against rebel MLAs outside Saamana office
Shiv Sainiks are carrying out demonstrations in Mumbai's Dadri. A bike rally is being held against the rebel MLAs. Shiv Sainiks have gathered outside the Saamana office and started shouting slogans accusing the rebels of cheating.
Shiv Sainiks are carrying out demonstrations in Mumbai's Dadri. A bike rally is being held against the rebel MLAs. Shiv Sainiks have gathered outside the Saamana office and started shouting slogans accusing the rebels of cheating.