Maharashtra Political Crisis: Shiv Sainiks hold bike rally against rebel MLAs outside Saamana office

Shiv Sainiks are carrying out demonstrations in Mumbai's Dadri. A bike rally is being held against the rebel MLAs. Shiv Sainiks have gathered outside the Saamana office and started shouting slogans accusing the rebels of cheating.

| Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 01:21 PM IST

Shiv Sainiks are carrying out demonstrations in Mumbai's Dadri. A bike rally is being held against the rebel MLAs. Shiv Sainiks have gathered outside the Saamana office and started shouting slogans accusing the rebels of cheating.