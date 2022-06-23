NewsVideos

Maharashtra Political crisis: Statements of Kangana and Navneet Rana are in discussion

The government of Mahavikas Aghadi is in danger. CM Uddhav Thackeray has gone to his home after vacating the Chief Minister's official residence. Meanwhile, an old video of actress Kangana Ranaut is going viral in which she accused Uddhav Thackeray of being crushed in the pride of power.

|Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 10:06 AM IST
