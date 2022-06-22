Maharashtra Political Crisis: Uddhav Thackeray's Offer to Eknath Shinde!

Amidst the threat looming over his government in Maharashtra, the Chief Minister of the state Uddhav Thackeray came live on Facebook. During this, he spoke openly on the rebellion of Eknath Shinde. Uddhav Thackeray said that he is ready to resign and he has no greed for power.

| Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 08:46 PM IST

Amidst the threat looming over his government in Maharashtra, the Chief Minister of the state Uddhav Thackeray came live on Facebook. During this, he spoke openly on the rebellion of Eknath Shinde. Uddhav Thackeray said that he is ready to resign and he has no greed for power.