Mallikarjun Kharge attacks Government during press conference

| Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge held a press conference against the government. In this press conference, the opposition raised many questions on the government on LIC and Adani issue. Kharge said during the press conference that 'the Hindenburg Report should be discussed'. Along with this, made many allegations against the government. Watch Mallikarjun Kharge's press conference.