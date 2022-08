Martyr's daughter's passionate appeal to BSF

BSF jawan Girijesh Kumar, who was martyred on the Bangladesh border in Tripura, was cremated. During this, his daughter appealed to the BSF to see the severed heads of the terrorists.

| Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

