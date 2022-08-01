Massive fire breaks out at hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur

A massive fire broke out in a private hospital in Jabalpur, in which 9 people are feared to be killed. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's reaction on this 'fire' has come to the fore. He has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

| Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 08:20 PM IST

