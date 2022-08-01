NewsVideos

Massive fire breaks out at hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur

A massive fire broke out in a private hospital in Jabalpur, in which 9 people are feared to be killed. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's reaction on this 'fire' has come to the fore. He has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

|Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 08:20 PM IST
A massive fire broke out in a private hospital in Jabalpur, in which 9 people are feared to be killed. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's reaction on this 'fire' has come to the fore. He has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

All Videos

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari apologises
2:10
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari apologises
7 people die after drowning in Himachal Pradesh's Gobind Sagar lake
2:3
7 people die after drowning in Himachal Pradesh's Gobind Sagar lake
6-year-old's innocent complaint to PM Modi about pencil and rubber went viral | Zee English News
6-year-old's innocent complaint to PM Modi about pencil and rubber went viral | Zee English News
Time Machine: When a Dalit leader laid the first brick of Ram temple in 1989!
15:29
Time Machine: When a Dalit leader laid the first brick of Ram temple in 1989!
Aditya Thackeray's reaction on Sanjay Raut's arrest
0:46
Aditya Thackeray's reaction on Sanjay Raut's arrest

Trending Videos

2:10
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari apologises
2:3
7 people die after drowning in Himachal Pradesh's Gobind Sagar lake
6-year-old's innocent complaint to PM Modi about pencil and rubber went viral | Zee English News
15:29
Time Machine: When a Dalit leader laid the first brick of Ram temple in 1989!
0:46
Aditya Thackeray's reaction on Sanjay Raut's arrest
cm shivrj singh chouhan on jabalpur hospital fire,jabalpur hospital fire news,jabalpur hospital fire,fire in new life multispecialty hospital jabalpur,jabalpur new life hospital fire,jabalpur new life hospital fire news,fire in new life multispecialty hospital,jabalpur multispeciality hospital,fire at hospital,new life hospital jabalpur,jabalpur new life hospital,jabalpur medical hospital news,best multispeciality hospital in jabalppur,Shivraj Singh Chouhan,