Maulana Qadri's reaction to the rejection of the petition of the Muslim side

The district court of Varanasi today dismissed the petition of the Muslim side in the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri case. The court said that it would continue hearing the petition seeking the right to worship. This decision of the court has come in favor of the Hindu side. Muslim scholar Maulana Ali Qadri has given his opinion regarding the court's decision.

| Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 05:22 PM IST

The district court of Varanasi today dismissed the petition of the Muslim side in the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri case. The court said that it would continue hearing the petition seeking the right to worship. This decision of the court has come in favor of the Hindu side. Muslim scholar Maulana Ali Qadri has given his opinion regarding the court's decision.