NewsVideos

MCD Election Vote Counting: Results of 177 seats declared, AAP wins in 97 wards

|Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 02:12 PM IST
Till now, Delhi MCD elections results have been declared for 117 seats. Where on one hand Aam Aadmi Party is moving towards the century. BJP is on 75 seats.

All Videos

Bhagwant Mann gave a big statement after Aam Aadmi Party's victory in MCD elections
5:49
Bhagwant Mann gave a big statement after Aam Aadmi Party's victory in MCD elections
MCD Election Result: Arvind Kejriwal Says I Love You On Stage After Victory in MCD Elections
9:40
MCD Election Result: Arvind Kejriwal Says I Love You On Stage After Victory in MCD Elections
AAP's only transgender candidate makes history, wins from Sultanpuri A | Zee News English
AAP's only transgender candidate makes history, wins from Sultanpuri A | Zee News English
MCD Result 2022: Manish Sisodia makes a big remark on BJP after AAP Wins
2:18
MCD Result 2022: Manish Sisodia makes a big remark on BJP after AAP Wins
MCD Election Result: BJP's 15-year reign ends, AAP wins
6:32
MCD Election Result: BJP's 15-year reign ends, AAP wins

Trending Videos

5:49
Bhagwant Mann gave a big statement after Aam Aadmi Party's victory in MCD elections
9:40
MCD Election Result: Arvind Kejriwal Says I Love You On Stage After Victory in MCD Elections
AAP's only transgender candidate makes history, wins from Sultanpuri A | Zee News English
2:18
MCD Result 2022: Manish Sisodia makes a big remark on BJP after AAP Wins
6:32
MCD Election Result: BJP's 15-year reign ends, AAP wins
delhi mcd election 2022,Delhi,delhi mcd election 2022 results,Delhi MCD Election Results,delhi mcd election results today,MCD election,mcd election 2022,mcd election 2022 results,delhi election result 2022 today,Result,result of mcd election,vote counting live,vote Counting,vote counting mcd election,mcd election vote counting,BJP,bjp vs aap debate,AAP,AAP vs BJP,zee news mcd election,mcd election result zee news,Zee,Arvind Kejriwal,Manish Sisodia,PM Modi,