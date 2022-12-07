हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
FIFA World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
FIFA World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
FIFA World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
MCD Election Vote Counting: Results of 177 seats declared, AAP wins in 97 wards
|
Updated:
Dec 07, 2022, 02:12 PM IST
Till now, Delhi MCD elections results have been declared for 117 seats. Where on one hand Aam Aadmi Party is moving towards the century. BJP is on 75 seats.
×
All Videos
5:49
Bhagwant Mann gave a big statement after Aam Aadmi Party's victory in MCD elections
9:40
MCD Election Result: Arvind Kejriwal Says I Love You On Stage After Victory in MCD Elections
AAP's only transgender candidate makes history, wins from Sultanpuri A | Zee News English
2:18
MCD Result 2022: Manish Sisodia makes a big remark on BJP after AAP Wins
6:32
MCD Election Result: BJP's 15-year reign ends, AAP wins
Trending Videos
5:49
Bhagwant Mann gave a big statement after Aam Aadmi Party's victory in MCD elections
9:40
MCD Election Result: Arvind Kejriwal Says I Love You On Stage After Victory in MCD Elections
AAP's only transgender candidate makes history, wins from Sultanpuri A | Zee News English
2:18
MCD Result 2022: Manish Sisodia makes a big remark on BJP after AAP Wins
6:32
MCD Election Result: BJP's 15-year reign ends, AAP wins
delhi mcd election 2022,Delhi,delhi mcd election 2022 results,Delhi MCD Election Results,delhi mcd election results today,MCD election,mcd election 2022,mcd election 2022 results,delhi election result 2022 today,Result,result of mcd election,vote counting live,vote Counting,vote counting mcd election,mcd election vote counting,BJP,bjp vs aap debate,AAP,AAP vs BJP,zee news mcd election,mcd election result zee news,Zee,Arvind Kejriwal,Manish Sisodia,PM Modi,