MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande attacked with wicket at Shivaji Park

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande was attacked during morning walk. The attack was done by some unknown people in Shivaji Park. In this attack, Sandeep Deshpande got hurt on his hands, legs and back.