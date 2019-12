MoS Home Affairs Nityanand Rai: Expert stone-pelters called from Kashmir to spread violence in UP

Minister of state for Home Affairs and Ujiyarpur BJP MP from Bihar Nityanand Rai said in Bihar's Samastipur that special stone-pelters from Kashmir were called in Uttar Pradesh to spread violence amid the Citizenship Amendment Act protests. He said that outsiders are trying to spread violence in the state and the locals are not involved anywhere. Now the question is who is behind the idea of turning Uttar Pradesh into Kashmir. #CAAProtest #CABProtest #CAA #CAB #UttarPradeshProtest #Nityanand Rai