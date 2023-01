videoDetails

Moscow-Goa Flight: Flight stopped in Jamnagar reached Goa, emergency landing took place last night

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 05:13 PM IST

Due to the possibility of bomb in the flight going from Moscow to Goa, emergency landing was done at Jamnagar. Two teams of NSG did not find any suspicious items after investigation. Now there is news that this plane has reached Goa from Jamnagar.