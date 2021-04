Mukhtar Ansari shifted to Banda jail at 4:35 am, will undego COVID-19 test

'Bahubali' Mukhtar Ansari has been brought to Banda jail from Ropar in Punjab at 4:35 am. He was placed in Barrack 15, but will now be shifted to Barrack 16. The COVID-19 test of the gangster is also to be done on Wednesday.