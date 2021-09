Mumbai Rape Case: CM Uddhav Thackeray calls emergency meeting of police personnel

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has called an emergency meeting with all senior police personnel on the Mumbai rape case. In Mumbai, a case of cruelty like Delhi's 'Nirbhaya' came to light with a 30-year-old woman. The rape victim died on Saturday, about 33 hours after being admitted to the hospital.