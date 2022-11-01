NewsVideos

Namaste India: Air travel can be expensive from today

|Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 08:28 AM IST
The ATF prices are once again revised which might take a direct toll on the travellers. The new rates will be implemented from today (01st November). Watch full video to know more.

All Videos

Namaste India: Omar abdullah begins Kargil tour, takes a jibe at Centre during his speech
1:24
Namaste India: Omar abdullah begins Kargil tour, takes a jibe at Centre during his speech
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty bag French Open title for their first Super 750 win
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty bag French Open title for their first Super 750 win
Khabren Khatakhat: 136 killed in Morbi bridge accident, police arrested 9 people
6:19
Khabren Khatakhat: 136 killed in Morbi bridge accident, police arrested 9 people
Videsh Superfast: Shanghai's Disneyland closed due to Corona virus
1:52
Videsh Superfast: Shanghai's Disneyland closed due to Corona virus
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the solution to your problem
20:31
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the solution to your problem

Trending Videos

1:24
Namaste India: Omar abdullah begins Kargil tour, takes a jibe at Centre during his speech
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty bag French Open title for their first Super 750 win
6:19
Khabren Khatakhat: 136 killed in Morbi bridge accident, police arrested 9 people
1:52
Videsh Superfast: Shanghai's Disneyland closed due to Corona virus
20:31
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the solution to your problem
Air tickets,Flight ticket price,Airline tickets,airplane price rise,flight ticket price rise in india,restrictions on ticket prices,expensive airline tickets,Air ticket,flight ticket prices,most expensive airline tickets,flight tickets get expensive,flight ticket price tracker,flight ticket price history,costly plane tickets,price bands removed,domestic air travel expensive,tickets prices,air travel becomes expensive,Expensive,plane ticket booking,