Namaste India: Another provocative video from 'Ajmer Sharif Dargah', questions raised on deities

Many such videos of people associated with Ajmer Sharif's Dargah have come to the fore, which hurt the sentiments of Hindus. The recent case is of Adil Chishti, son of Syed Sarwar Chishti. Adil has given a questioning statement on the existence of 33 crore gods and goddesses of Hindus.

|Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 11:56 AM IST
