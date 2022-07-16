NewsVideos

Namaste India: Congress gave Rs 30 lakh to Tista - SIT

Gujarat Police has opposed the bail plea of Teesta Setalvad. The SIT of the Gujarat government has made a shocking disclosure. According to the SIT, Congress gave Rs 30 lakh to Teesta Setalvad. The money was received at the behest of Ahmed Patel.

|Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 11:45 AM IST
Gujarat Police has opposed the bail plea of Teesta Setalvad. The SIT of the Gujarat government has made a shocking disclosure. According to the SIT, Congress gave Rs 30 lakh to Teesta Setalvad. The money was received at the behest of Ahmed Patel.

All Videos

Patna Terror Module Case: Big planning for Jihad in 2023
3:9
Patna Terror Module Case: Big planning for Jihad in 2023
Bundelkhand Expressway: Akhilesh Yadav taunt on the inauguration of Bundelkhand Expressway
4:12
Bundelkhand Expressway: Akhilesh Yadav taunt on the inauguration of Bundelkhand Expressway
Firing in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
2:7
Firing in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
Namaste India: Increased trouble for school children in Chamoli
1:51
Namaste India: Increased trouble for school children in Chamoli
Namaste India: Siddaramaiah arrived to pay compensation to the injured in Hinsa, then the woman threw 2 lakh rupees
1:36
Namaste India: Siddaramaiah arrived to pay compensation to the injured in Hinsa, then the woman threw 2 lakh rupees

Trending Videos

3:9
Patna Terror Module Case: Big planning for Jihad in 2023
4:12
Bundelkhand Expressway: Akhilesh Yadav taunt on the inauguration of Bundelkhand Expressway
2:7
Firing in Delhi's Jahangirpuri
1:51
Namaste India: Increased trouble for school children in Chamoli
1:36
Namaste India: Siddaramaiah arrived to pay compensation to the injured in Hinsa, then the woman threw 2 lakh rupees
Teesta Setalvad,who is teesta setalvad,teesta setalvad arrested,Teesta Setalvad news,teesta setalvad gujarat riots,activist teesta setalvad,teesta setalvad latest news,teesta setalvad modi,teesta setalvad plea,Teesta Setalvad case,teesta setalvad exposed,teesta setalvad arrestred,teesta setalvad husband,teesta setalvad video,teesta setalvad detained,teesta setalvad speech,teesta setalvad profile,teesta setalvad kaun hai,teesta setalvad in custody,Congress,