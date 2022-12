videoDetails

Namaste India: Controversy over Muslim making Hanuman Ashtami Prasad in Ujjain

| Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 11:31 AM IST

In Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, the councilor protested against the preparation of prasad by Muslim confectioners on the day of Hanuman Ashtami. Threatened to call Hindu organizations. See what is the whole matter.