Namaste India: Indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant ready

India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant will join the Indian Navy's combat fleet next month. With the second aircraft carrier, there will be a big increase in India's power in the sea.

| Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

