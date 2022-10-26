NewsVideos

Namaste India: Mallikarjun Kharge reaches Rajghat ahead of coronation as Congress President

|Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 09:40 AM IST
कांग्रेस पार्टी की कमान संभालने से पहले राजघाट पहुंचे मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे, महात्मा गांधी को दी श्रद्धांजलि.

Namaste India: Pollution level in Delhi has come down
0:49
Namaste India: Pollution level in Delhi has come down
Namaste India: Discrimination against Team India in Australia
5:57
Namaste India: Discrimination against Team India in Australia
Namaste India: One day a girl wearing hijab will become the Prime Minister of India says Owaisi
2:34
Namaste India: One day a girl wearing hijab will become the Prime Minister of India says Owaisi
Uttar Pradesh: Fake notes of Rs 200 started coming out of ATM
1:18
Uttar Pradesh: Fake notes of Rs 200 started coming out of ATM
Videsh Superfast: Cyclone Sitrang continues to wreak havoc in Bangladesh
1:59
Videsh Superfast: Cyclone Sitrang continues to wreak havoc in Bangladesh

