Namaste India: Pakistani army ends the war with TTP which last for 40 hours

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 11:49 AM IST

Pakistani army ended the war with TTP which lasted for 40 hours. The army has claimed to have killed all 33 TTP terrorists. There is also news of the death of two soldiers of Pakistan Army in this incident.