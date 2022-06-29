NewsVideos

Namaste India: Section 144 implemented in entire Rajasthan, curfew in 7 police station areas of Udaipur

A shocking case has come to light from Udaipur, Rajasthan. Here a tailor who supported Nupur Sharma has been murdered. The killers barged into his shop and brutally slit the tailor's throat. In this case, the Governor has given instructions for strict action against the killers.

|Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 10:46 AM IST
A shocking case has come to light from Udaipur, Rajasthan. Here a tailor who supported Nupur Sharma has been murdered. The killers barged into his shop and brutally slit the tailor's throat. In this case, the Governor has given instructions for strict action against the killers.

