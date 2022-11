Namaste India: Sensation over triple murder in Badaun, UP

| Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 11:57 AM IST

On Monday evening, there was a stir in the Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh due to the incident of triple murder. Here his wife and his mother, including the former block chief, were shot. The incident is said to be a political rivalry behind the triple murder in Satra village of Ushait police station area. The police who reached the spot is engaged in the investigation of the case.