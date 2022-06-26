Namaste India: Shinde calls Maha Aghadi a 'python'

In the political battle of Maharashtra, now the words have started deteriorating. While Shinde is calling the Mahaghadi a python, Sanjay Raut has given a challenge to the rebels to win elections in the name of the father. Shinde faction is preparing to form the government next week.

| Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 10:02 AM IST

In the political battle of Maharashtra, now the words have started deteriorating. While Shinde is calling the Mahaghadi a python, Sanjay Raut has given a challenge to the rebels to win elections in the name of the father. Shinde faction is preparing to form the government next week.