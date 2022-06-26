Namaste India: Shinde calls Maha Aghadi a 'python'
In the political battle of Maharashtra, now the words have started deteriorating. While Shinde is calling the Mahaghadi a python, Sanjay Raut has given a challenge to the rebels to win elections in the name of the father. Shinde faction is preparing to form the government next week.
In the political battle of Maharashtra, now the words have started deteriorating. While Shinde is calling the Mahaghadi a python, Sanjay Raut has given a challenge to the rebels to win elections in the name of the father. Shinde faction is preparing to form the government next week.