Namaste India: The havoc of flood and rain continues across the country

The havoc of floods and rains continues across the country. From the mountains to the plains, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert. Yellow alert issued for 4 days in Uttarakhand, Orange alert in 10 districts of Madhya Pradesh, Yellow alert issued in 19 districts of Chhattisgarh.

| Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 10:34 AM IST

