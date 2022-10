Namaste India: Youth thrashed by mob for calling himself a 'hardcore Hindu' in a Facebook post

| Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

There is news of a radical mob attack on Hindu youths in Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh. It is said that Mohit Chauhan had written himself a 'hardcore Hindu' in a Facebook post. Angered by this, the mob attacked him and his companions.