Namaste India: Why did Owaisi gets angry on Congress in Gujarat?

|Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 09:44 AM IST
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi compared the Congress to the one who threw stones at the wall. See in this report how Congress played with Owaisi in Gujarat elections.

