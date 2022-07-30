NewsVideos

Namaste India: Will the 'yogi model' work in Karnataka?

The name of PFI is coming to the fore in the murder of a youth wing worker of BJP. At the same time, there is tremendous tension in Mangaluru after the murder of a Muslim youth last night. The Chief Minister of Karnataka has said that if need be, yogi model will be implemented.

|Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 10:09 AM IST
