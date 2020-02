Namaste Trump: Donald Trump will be served in 'Golden Plate'

While India is gearing up to welcome Donald Trump, the special arrangements are made to even for his food, where he will be served in gold and silver-plated tableware specially designed for their personal use of US President Donald Trump and Melania Trump during their Delhi visit. Manufacturer Arun Pabuwal says,"It's a special design. We served ex-President Barack Obama also when he visited"