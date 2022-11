Naqvi Vs Barq: Political rhetoric has intensified regarding the security of Muslims

| Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 01:49 PM IST

Political rhetoric has intensified regarding the security of Muslims. BJP leader Mukhtar Abbaz Naqvi while giving a statement on the security of Muslims said that the country is running on Ram Rajya. SP MP Shafiqur Rehman Burke has retaliated on this statement. Know what he said.