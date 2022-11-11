NewsVideos

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad arrested in assault case

|Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 06:15 PM IST
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad has been arrested. He had stopped the screening of the film Har Har Mahadev and also assaulted the audience in the theatre.

