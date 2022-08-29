NewsVideos

Noida twin towers demolition: Families start returning home

The Twin Towers in Noida were successfully demolished following the order of the Supreme Court. On the second day of the blast, now people living in the surrounding areas have started returning. The debris of Twin Towers will be removed in 3 months.

|Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 10:34 AM IST
The Twin Towers in Noida were successfully demolished following the order of the Supreme Court. On the second day of the blast, now people living in the surrounding areas have started returning. The debris of Twin Towers will be removed in 3 months.

All Videos

Jharkhand: Shahrukh arrested for burning alive
8:23
Jharkhand: Shahrukh arrested for burning alive
India Vs Pakistan: Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Kaif's analysis on India's win
15:7
India Vs Pakistan: Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Kaif's analysis on India's win
Green Transport: Please pave way for world's first hydrogen train fleet
Green Transport: Please pave way for world's first hydrogen train fleet
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren may get disqualified from Assembly
2:54
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren may get disqualified from Assembly
Congress Presidential Election : Congress president election to be held on Oct 17
3:10
Congress Presidential Election : Congress president election to be held on Oct 17

Trending Videos

8:23
Jharkhand: Shahrukh arrested for burning alive
15:7
India Vs Pakistan: Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Kaif's analysis on India's win
Green Transport: Please pave way for world's first hydrogen train fleet
2:54
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren may get disqualified from Assembly
3:10
Congress Presidential Election : Congress president election to be held on Oct 17
supertech twin tower blast updates,twin tower blast video,Twin Tower,Twin Tower demolition,twin tower blast noida videos,supertech twin tower demolition,noida twin towers blast news,twin tower blast noida video in hindi,noida twin towers,noida supertech twin tower,twin towers demolition,Supertech Twin Towers demolition,Supertech Twin Towers,noida supertech twin towers,noida twin towers demolition,supertech twin tower blast report,twin tower blast photos,