Noida twin towers demolition: Families start returning home

The Twin Towers in Noida were successfully demolished following the order of the Supreme Court. On the second day of the blast, now people living in the surrounding areas have started returning. The debris of Twin Towers will be removed in 3 months.

| Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 10:34 AM IST

