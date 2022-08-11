Now Congress has retaliated on PM Modi's statement of 'black magic'

On August 5, Congress demonstrated against inflation and unemployment across the country including Delhi. During this, the party workers and leaders wore black clothes, on which PM Modi has taken a jibe. Now Congress has retaliated on PM Modi's statement of 'black magic'.

| Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 11:33 AM IST

On August 5, Congress demonstrated against inflation and unemployment across the country including Delhi. During this, the party workers and leaders wore black clothes, on which PM Modi has taken a jibe. Now Congress has retaliated on PM Modi's statement of 'black magic'.