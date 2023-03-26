NewsVideos
videoDetails

Now investigation of Amritpal intensifies in Nepal too

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 08:27 AM IST
The search for fugitive Amritpal has intensified. Punjab and Delhi police are searching for Amritpal in Nepal. Search is also being done in Haryana, Delhi and Uttarakhand.

All Videos

BJP runs a campaign against Rahul Gandhi
8:40
BJP runs a campaign against Rahul Gandhi
Country's premium train 'Vande Bharat' run in the Kashmir Valley from December
8:51
Country's premium train 'Vande Bharat' run in the Kashmir Valley from December
Shocking news emerge from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus
0:58
Shocking news emerge from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus
Rahul Gandhi disqualified: Congress's nationwide Satyagraha today at 10 AM
1:16
Rahul Gandhi disqualified: Congress's nationwide Satyagraha today at 10 AM
Tornado devastation in America's Mississippi, 23 people get died in the storm
0:49
Tornado devastation in America's Mississippi, 23 people get died in the storm

Trending Videos

8:40
BJP runs a campaign against Rahul Gandhi
8:51
Country's premium train 'Vande Bharat' run in the Kashmir Valley from December
0:58
Shocking news emerge from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus
1:16
Rahul Gandhi disqualified: Congress's nationwide Satyagraha today at 10 AM
0:49
Tornado devastation in America's Mississippi, 23 people get died in the storm
Amritpal Singh,amritpal singh news,Amritpal,amritpal news,Punjab Police,punjab police on amritpal,amritpal new cctv footage,amritpal new cctv,amritpal cctv footage,amritpal cctv,amritpal singh mehron cctv footage,CCTV footage,cctv footage of amritpal singh,cctv footage of amritpal arrested,new cctv,new cctv amritpal singh,new cctv footage of amritpal,CCTV video,cctv video of amritpal,khalistani supporter,Zee News,