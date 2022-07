Know, when will floor test of Shinde govt take place

Due to the change in the date of the special session of the Legislative Assembly, now the floor test of the Shinde government will be held on Monday. The special session has been postponed for a day.

| Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 12:31 PM IST

