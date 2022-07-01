NewsVideos

Nupur Sharma case: After SC's comment, Asaduddin Owaisi demands arrest of Nupur Sharma

In the case of the controversial statement given about Prophet Mohammad, the Supreme Court refused to give any relief to Nupur Sharma. The Supreme Court has said that Nupur is responsible for what is happening across the country including Udaipur. After the court's remarks, Zee News spoke to AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Speaking on the matter, Owaisi once again demanded the arrest of Nupur Sharma.

|Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 09:16 PM IST
In the case of the controversial statement given about Prophet Mohammad, the Supreme Court refused to give any relief to Nupur Sharma. The Supreme Court has said that Nupur is responsible for what is happening across the country including Udaipur. After the court's remarks, Zee News spoke to AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Speaking on the matter, Owaisi once again demanded the arrest of Nupur Sharma.

All Videos

All you need to know about the life of CM Eknath Shinde's | Zee English News
All you need to know about the life of CM Eknath Shinde's | Zee English News
'Set Country on Fire': SC Slams Nupur Sharma Over Prophet Remark | Zee English News
'Set Country on Fire': SC Slams Nupur Sharma Over Prophet Remark | Zee English News
Taal Thok Ke: Should Nupur Sharma apologize to the nation?
1H4:2
Taal Thok Ke: Should Nupur Sharma apologize to the nation?
In the second year of pandemic, people would be more sad and stressed | Zee English News | Health
In the second year of pandemic, people would be more sad and stressed | Zee English News | Health
SC Remark in Nupur Sharma: Watch exclusive interview of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on the controversy
27:54
SC Remark in Nupur Sharma: Watch exclusive interview of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on the controversy

Trending Videos

All you need to know about the life of CM Eknath Shinde's | Zee English News
'Set Country on Fire': SC Slams Nupur Sharma Over Prophet Remark | Zee English News
1H4:2
Taal Thok Ke: Should Nupur Sharma apologize to the nation?
In the second year of pandemic, people would be more sad and stressed | Zee English News | Health
27:54
SC Remark in Nupur Sharma: Watch exclusive interview of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on the controversy
supreme court on nupur sharma,Asaduddin owaisi on nupur sharma,Supreme Court,nupur sharma news,Nupur Sharma controversy,supreme court decision on nupur sharma,sc on nupur sharma,supreme court on nupur,supreme court slams nupur sharma,nupur sharma case in supreme court,supreme court nupur sharma,asaduddin owaisi today statement,owaisi interview,owaisi latest interview on nupur shar,where is nupur sharma,Prophet row,supreme court on prophet row,sc on nupur,Hindi,