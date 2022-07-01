Nupur Sharma case: After SC's comment, Asaduddin Owaisi demands arrest of Nupur Sharma

In the case of the controversial statement given about Prophet Mohammad, the Supreme Court refused to give any relief to Nupur Sharma. The Supreme Court has said that Nupur is responsible for what is happening across the country including Udaipur. After the court's remarks, Zee News spoke to AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Speaking on the matter, Owaisi once again demanded the arrest of Nupur Sharma.

| Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 09:16 PM IST

