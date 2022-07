Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain puts serious allegation on Boxing Federation

Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain has made serious allegations against the boxing federation. Lovlina has accused of changing the coach. She said that the coach because of whom she won the medal was removed.

| Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 08:55 PM IST

