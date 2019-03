Owaisi raises concerns over Sri Sri Ravi Shankar as part of mediation panel in Ayodhya title case

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday raised concerns over the appointment of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar as one of the mediators in the Supreme Court-appointed mediation panel in the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. Watch full video to know more.