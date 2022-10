Pakistan Election: Imran Khan trapped in Toshakhana case, PTI supporters create ruckus

| Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 12:01 PM IST

Pakistan's Election Commission took concrete steps against former Pakistan PM Imran Khan. Imran Khan has been barred from contesting elections for the next five years due to Toshakhana Gift case. Imran's supporters are filled with anger against the decision and are protesting on streets.