trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634985
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Patna: BJP leader killed & several others lathi charged amid protests

|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 06:16 PM IST
Lathicharge on BJP workers in Patna, march was being taken out after Protest in the House, BJP leader died in lathicharge
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Delhi Flood Update: Devastating flood in Delhi due to rising water level, water filled up to neck in many areas
play icon9:28
Delhi Flood Update: Devastating flood in Delhi due to rising water level, water filled up to neck in many areas
Delhi Flood Breaking: 'terrible' water in Delhi's Civil Lines area, 8 feet water in Ring Road area
play icon17:2
Delhi Flood Breaking: 'terrible' water in Delhi's Civil Lines area, 8 feet water in Ring Road area
Man Sits On A Tree For 22 Hours In Delhi To Save Him From Yamuna Water Rise
play icon1:26
Man Sits On A Tree For 22 Hours In Delhi To Save Him From Yamuna Water Rise
PM Modi France visit: बड़ी कंपनियों के CEO के मिलेंगे Modi और Emmanuel Macron। Bastille Day Parade
play icon7:46
PM Modi France visit: बड़ी कंपनियों के CEO के मिलेंगे Modi और Emmanuel Macron। Bastille Day Parade
PM Modi France visit: बैस्टिल डे परेड में शामिल होने के लिए फ्रांस पहुंचे मोदी, विशिष्ट अतिथि हैं PM
play icon8:51
PM Modi France visit: बैस्टिल डे परेड में शामिल होने के लिए फ्रांस पहुंचे मोदी, विशिष्ट अतिथि हैं PM
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Delhi Flood Update: Devastating flood in Delhi due to rising water level, water filled up to neck in many areas
play icon9:28
Delhi Flood Update: Devastating flood in Delhi due to rising water level, water filled up to neck in many areas
Delhi Flood Breaking: 'terrible' water in Delhi's Civil Lines area, 8 feet water in Ring Road area
play icon17:2
Delhi Flood Breaking: 'terrible' water in Delhi's Civil Lines area, 8 feet water in Ring Road area
Man Sits On A Tree For 22 Hours In Delhi To Save Him From Yamuna Water Rise
play icon1:26
Man Sits On A Tree For 22 Hours In Delhi To Save Him From Yamuna Water Rise
PM Modi France visit: बड़ी कंपनियों के CEO के मिलेंगे Modi और Emmanuel Macron। Bastille Day Parade
play icon7:46
PM Modi France visit: बड़ी कंपनियों के CEO के मिलेंगे Modi और Emmanuel Macron। Bastille Day Parade
PM Modi France visit: बैस्टिल डे परेड में शामिल होने के लिए फ्रांस पहुंचे मोदी, विशिष्ट अतिथि हैं PM
play icon8:51
PM Modi France visit: बैस्टिल डे परेड में शामिल होने के लिए फ्रांस पहुंचे मोदी, विशिष्ट अतिथि हैं PM
athicharge in bihar,Bihar,Bihar BJP,bihar bjp news,Bihar BJP Protest,bihar bjp protest today,Bihar latest news,Bihar news,Bihar Politics,Bihar protest,bihar protest live,bihar shikshak protest,bihar teacher protest,bihar teacher protest news,bihar vidhan sabha protest,bihar vidhan sabha protest live,bihar vidhan sabha protest today,bjp bihar protest news,BJP Protest,bjp protest in bihar,bjp protest in bihar assembly,lathicharge in bihar,