People Have High Expectations From This Year's Budget, Know Public Opinion Of Mumbai

|Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 10:14 AM IST
Budget session of the Parliament is starting from today. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget on February 1, 2023. The first phase of Parliament's budget will continue till February 13. Whereas the second phase will start from March 13 and will continue till April 6. Before the budget, people have high expectations from this year's budget. Know in this report what is the opinion of the people of Mumbai on this budget?

