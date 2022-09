PFI members resort to violence during the bandh in Kerala

| Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 01:45 PM IST

Due to the joint action of NIA-ED, 106 members of PFI have been arrested in 15 states. On one hand, preparations are on to ban the organization in Madhya Pradesh due to suspicious activities. On the other hand, PFI has committed violence during the one-day bandh in Kerala today in protest against the raids and arrests.