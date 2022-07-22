PM is very afraid of Kejriwal - Manish Sisodia

Politics is heating up regarding the CBI probe into excise policy in Delhi and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has targeted PM Modi in this context through a tweet. He said that there will be many more false cases and no jail can stop the Aam Aadmi Party.

| Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 05:43 PM IST

