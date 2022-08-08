PM Modi bids farewell to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu

Giving farewell to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi said that his guidance will continue to develop the country. PM Modi said that it was an emotional moment for the House. "Naidu has always said that you have retired from politics but not from public life... Your tenure in office may be coming to an end, but your experiences will continue to guide the nation for years to come," he said.

| Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 12:27 PM IST

