PM Modi chairs the 13th BRICS summit, says, "BRICS should be more productive in next 15 years"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeps the focus on closer bilateral trade and investment between nations of the BRICS grouping (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) during he hosts the 13th BRICS Summit on September 9. At the leaders’ meeting, Modi pushes for further reduction in barriers in trade and the development of multilateral trading rules and re-orient markets to increase trade turnover within BRICS.